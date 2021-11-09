1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIBS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

