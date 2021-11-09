$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $145.35 and a one year high of $229.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

