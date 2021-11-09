$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Danaher reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

