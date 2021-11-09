210 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Booking by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,669.85.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,639.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,414.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

