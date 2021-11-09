$231.86 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report $231.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.75 million and the highest is $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $817.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $183.92. The company had a trading volume of 471,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,516. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $120.83 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.