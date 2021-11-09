24,000 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,396 shares of company stock worth $1,234,990. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

