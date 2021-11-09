241 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

