26,200 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AGO opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

