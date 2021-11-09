27,839 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

TSN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 18,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,245. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.