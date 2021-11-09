2local (2LC) Hits Market Capitalization of $726,841.25

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, 2local has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. 2local has a market cap of $726,841.25 and $115,577.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00076547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,618.88 or 1.00031580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.40 or 0.07080410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020589 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,315,099 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

