$313.30 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $313.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $140.27 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 51.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

