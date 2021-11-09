3,400 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

