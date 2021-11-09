35,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

