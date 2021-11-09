3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

