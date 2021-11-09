3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DDD opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

