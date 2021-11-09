$440.12 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $440.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in MarineMax by 187.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 247,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,698. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

