445 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $113.48 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

