$49.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post $49.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.78 million and the lowest is $49.45 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $202.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.70 million to $202.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a P/E ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $6,739,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

