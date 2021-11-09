493,899 Shares in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 493,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

