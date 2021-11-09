49,542 Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

