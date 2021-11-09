54,114 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 over the last 90 days.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.