$588.91 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $588.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.60 million and the lowest is $530.12 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,027,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 247,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

