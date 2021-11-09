5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.