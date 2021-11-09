71,079 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

