7,422 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,844. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

