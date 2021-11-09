A10 Networks, Inc. Plans Not Available Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

ATEN stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,079 shares of company stock worth $30,261,019 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

