Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.72 ($31.44).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.00 and a 200-day moving average of €22.46. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

