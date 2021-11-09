Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $891.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $888.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $894.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

