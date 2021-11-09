AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ACIU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,558. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 223.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of AC Immune worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

