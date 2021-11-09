AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ACIU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,558. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AC Immune alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of AC Immune worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.