ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

