ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.67. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 10,233 shares trading hands.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

