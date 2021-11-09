ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.09 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $167,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

