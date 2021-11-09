Acumen Capital Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.15 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.19. The stock has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

