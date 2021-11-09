Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFIB opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acutus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 435.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Acutus Medical worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

