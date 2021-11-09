Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.