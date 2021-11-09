Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.