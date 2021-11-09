AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Tops $71.05 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00223221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

