ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ADT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 11,747,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.15. ADT has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

