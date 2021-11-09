ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Up 8.6%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 51,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,418,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.
About ADT (NYSE:ADT)
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.