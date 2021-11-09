ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Up 8.6%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 51,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,418,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 587,913 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,082 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

