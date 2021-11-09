Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. 7,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,893. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

