Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,893. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

