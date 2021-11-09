Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,465 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833,040. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

