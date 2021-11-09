Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.09 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,250 shares of company stock valued at $82,104,175 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $653.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $621.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $690.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

