Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.38 Million in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.33. 1,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,222. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $117.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

