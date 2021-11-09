Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

BATS PTMC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,531 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

