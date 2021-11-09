Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.