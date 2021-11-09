Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,320,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $192.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,883. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

