AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,931% compared to the average volume of 179 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOLO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,802.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

