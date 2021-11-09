Advisory Resource Group Invests $2.13 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. 100,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

