Advisory Resource Group Invests $893,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 485,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,021,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $267.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.